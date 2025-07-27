We have another fresh batch of titles in Netflix’s TV section. A mix of originals and newly licensed programs are now on the charts, including the Starz show Hightown and the new trume crime docuseries Amy Bradley Is Missing.

Continue on to see the Netflix top television list as it currently stands on Sunday (July 27, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

Videos by PopCulture.com

6. Sullivan’s Crossing

Official Synopsis: “Having finally confessed her love to Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray) and still reeling from the aftermath of Rob’s diner fire, Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) makes the decision to leave her career as a neurosurgeon behind to help run her father, Sully Sullivan’s (Scott Patterson) campground. But trading the adrenaline of the OR for a slower paced life at the Crossing won’t be easy and Maggie will be faced with many challenges as she continues her journey from the Head to the Heart.”

5. Hightown

Official Synopsis: “A Cape Cod wildlife official becomes entangled in a murder investigation, putting her at odds with the law, long-held secrets and her own recovery.”

4. My Melody & Kuromi

Official Synopsis: “My Melody opens a cake shop in Mariland. After encountering a pink heart in the forest, strange things start happening around her. Meanwhile, Kuromi’s Japanese sweets shop across the street is always empty. Kuromi searches for the secret to My Melody’s cakes. My Melody and Kuromi work hard to prepare for a sweets-making contest judged by the world-famous pastry chef Pistachio. However, no one knows that this will lead to an incident that threatens the fate of Mariland.”

3. Amy Bradley Is Missing

Official Synopsis: “On March 23, 1998, 23-year-old Amy Bradley disappears without a trace from the cruise ship she and her family were vacationing on. Despite thorough searches of the ship, Amy is nowhere to be found and the cruise has already docked in their next port, Curaçao, opening the door for 2400 passengers to explore the island and allowing Amy to potentially disappear into the crowd. Hours later, Amy is still nowhere to be found and fear sets in that Amy may have fallen overboard before port. But a body is never discovered. The search for Amy expands as the FBI and local authorities launch an investigation where everyone becomes a potential suspect.”

2. The Hunting Wives

Official Synopsis: “Sophie trades New England for East Texas and falls into a wealthy socialite’s magnetic orbit — where a clique of housewives hide deadly secrets.”

1. Untamed

Official Synopsis: “A character-driven mystery-thriller that follows Kyle Turner (played by Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Inman on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.”