Netflix’s latest documentary under the Trainwreck banner is doing well, but it still can’t take down the streamer’s biggest hit of the summer.

Elsewhere, Tyler Perry’s latest Madea movie also hangs on to a high spot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Netflix top 4 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (July 20, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

4. Trainwreck: Balloon Boys

Official Synopsis: “On October 15, 2009, a father in Fort Collins Colorado calls 911, claiming that his home-made flying saucer has escaped from the back yard, carrying his six-year-old son inside. This stranger-than-fiction claim is backed up by footage from a news helicopter, which catches up with the balloon and is live-streaming the chase. What starts as a local emergency quickly escalates into a national one, as everyone from the National Guard, to the Sheriff, and Homeland Security, struggles to come up with a plan to safely rescue ‘Balloon Boy.’

“As the balloon softly lands, people pray for a miracle reunion – but instead they discover no boy inside. What appears to be a tragedy takes a sharp turn into something else. Public sympathy quickly turns into righteous outrage, as Balloon Boy quickly becomes one of America’s most infamous, and bizarre news stories.”

3. Ride Along 2

Official Synopsis: “Ben and James are back in this sequel that finds the odd-couple cops in Miami helping the local police bring down a brutal drug dealer.”

2. Madea’s Destination Wedding

Official Synopsis: “Brian and his ex-wife Debrah are shocked to learn their daughter Tiffany is engaged to a rapper she met on a yacht—and the wedding is in two weeks. Madea and her crew head to the Bahamas, stirring up chaos and heartwarming fun.”

1. Kpop Demon Hunters

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”