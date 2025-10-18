The two biggest films on the Netflix as of late just got passed on the movie chart.

The new No. 1 is a buzzy new true crime documentary using police body cam footage to explain the case at hand, and loads of people are tuning in.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Oct. 18, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

3. Kpop Demon Hunters

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

2. The Woman in Cabin 10

Official Synopsis: “While on board a luxury yacht for a travel assignment, a journalist witnesses a passenger thrown overboard late at night, only to be told that it didn’t happen, as all passengers and crew are accounted for. Despite no one believing her, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger.”

1. The Perfect Neighbor

Official Synopsis: “Using bodycam footage from dozens of police visits, The Perfect Neighbor bears witness to a tight-knit community navigating one neighbor’s relentless harassment. But her hostility takes a sinister turn when it escalates into a fatal crime.”