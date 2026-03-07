Dinosaurs are taking over Netflix this weekend, but only one of the Jurassic World flicks reached the top 3.

With a bunch of Jurassic films arriving on the streaming giant, two lower-profile action movies are scrapping together enough viewers to stand their ground.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (March 7, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. Trap House

Official Synopsis: “An undercover agent races to stop and save his own son after the teen and his friends use DEA intelligence to rob a dangerous cartel’s stash.”

2. Jurassic World Rebirth

Official Synopsis: “Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

“Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.”

1. War Machine (2026)

Official Synopsis: “During the final stage of U.S. Army Ranger selection, an elite team’s training exercise turns into a fight for survival against an unimaginable threat.”