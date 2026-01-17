There’s a mix of high quality and less-than-high-quality in the Netflix top 3 today.

There’s a big crime flick with two A-listers — but then there’s also a Lifetime movie…

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Jan. 17, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story

Official Synopsis: “The film is a retelling of a true story: the shocking murder of Bill McGuire, whose body was found in three separate suitcases in the Chesapeake Bay in 2004. His wife, Melanie, became the main suspect and the center of a highly publicized trial.”

2. People We Meet on Vacation

Official Synopsis: “Poppy’s a free spirit. Alex loves a plan. After years of summer vacations, these polar-opposite pals wonder if they could be a perfect romantic match.”

1. The Rip

Official Synopsis: “Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.”