Despite the fact that Christmas is nearly here, only one festive title is in the top 3 on Netflix’s movie chart right now.

The romantic holiday flick is joined by Netflix’s acclaimed new murder mystery and a new disaster movie.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Dec. 20, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. A Cowboy Christmas Romance

Official Synopsis: “When a successful city realtor reluctantly returns home for Christmas to sell a rancher’s land, she faces family drama – and finds an unexpected romance.”

2. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Official Synopsis: “Benoit Blanc returns for his most dangerous case yet.”

1. The Great Flood

Official Synopsis: “The Great Flood is a sci-fi disaster blockbuster film follows those holding onto the last shred of hope for humanity struggle to survive in a flooded apartment building on the last day of Earth overcome by a great flood.”