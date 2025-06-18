Netflix Will Lose 20 Big Licensed Titles Starting in July

In 2023, streaming audiences were shocked when both HBO and Disney licensed some of their content to Netflix.

Now, it seems like those licenses are soon to expire.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back in 2023 when the news broke, Disney CEO Bob Iger told the Hollywood Reporter that the company wasn’t planning to “chase bucks” by keeping those licenses up for long.

“We’ve actually been licensing content to Netflix, and are going to continue to. We’re actually in discussion with them now about some opportunities, but I wouldn’t expect that we will license our core brands to them. Those are real, obviously competitive advantages for us and differentiators,” he said, noting that Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars content would stay on Disney+.

Starting in July, several HBO and Disney-owned series, including shows from Fox, ABC, and FX, will begin disappearing from the service.

The Wonder Years, This is Us, Insecure, and Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief will all disappear from Netflix in July.

Titles to follow include HBO’s Ballers, Band of Brothers, The Pacific, and Sex and the City, and Disney’s My Wife & Kids, The Resident, White Collar, Reba, Archer, How I Met Your Mother, Lost, Prison Break, The Hughleys, The Bernie Mac Show, and Home Improvement.

In addition, all of ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentaries on Netflix will slowly disappear over the next year, starting with the Ric Flair documentary Nature Boy and the documentary series’ crown jewel O.J.: Made in America.

There is a small possibility that HBO and Disney could work out a deal with Netflix to keep the shows around. But for now, it looks like audiences will have to pony up for a competing streamer.