Netflix Users Furious on Social Media After App Crashes

Netflix suffered an app crash on Thursday, with users of the streaming service furious and taking to social media to express their frustration. According to The Sun, thousands of users all over the world fell victim to the app crash, which sent error messages to all those affected.

Many of the upset subscribers took to Twitter to air their grievances, with one detailing their situation by explaining, “When I tried closing the app and logging back in; it said my login was incorrect; so I changed my password and still nothing; I come to Twitter and find out it’s down entirely; which means I changed my password for no reason.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After one user who’s Netflix app crashed sent out a tweet asking if anyone else was experiencing the same issue, they received a ton of responses from other aggrieved users.

“I thought it was just me, but i tried multiple devices and still the same problem persists,” one user tweeted back.

Thailand also down! This is it… end of the world 😱 good bye people 🤣😂😅😁🤣 — Korn (@xpakornx) November 21, 2019

“Netflix is down, what else am I supposed to do at work,” someone else joked, while another person tweeted, “This true [as f—]… I tried watching on my pc but it just gave me an error. Whoever is watching on their phones will not notice this since, Netflix is working well on my mobile.”

“Looks like Netflix is down worldwide. According to Downdetector it seems the issue began about 90mins ago,” one other user offered.

Unable to stream Netflix in Singapore. Are there some streaming issues? Anybody else facing this issue?#Netflix #netflixdown @netflix pic.twitter.com/L5vRuiDFGO — Anshruta Srivastava (@anshruta18) November 21, 2019

Rather than get upset over the outage, some have chosen to make jokes about it, with one person commenting on a post, “The amount of people wanting to watch Knight Before Christmas made Netflix go down worldwide, I can’t believe the power Vanessa Hudgens has.”

“DISNEY PAID OFF THE INTERNET TO SHUT NETFLIX DOWN TO BUMP UP DISNEY+!!” someone else quipped, with another user echoing the joke by saying, “And nobody even noticed because they’re too busy watching Disney+.”

As reports of issues continued to stream in, Netflix‘s official support Twitter account began responding to concerned subscribers.

“At the moment we are experiencing technical problems, we are busy rectifying this as quickly as possible,” Netflix tweeted. “I recommend trying Netflix again at a later date. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

In response to a user, the platform directed those experiencing the “ui 800 3” error code to their help center, which stated that “it typically points to information stored on your device that needs to be refreshed” and listed various ways to troubleshoot the issue.

Netflix also addressed the issue in a statement on their website: “We strive to bring you TV shows and movies you want to watch, whenever you want to watch them, but on very rare occasions we do experience a service outage. If we are experiencing an interruption to our streaming service, we’ll keep this page up to date with a description of the problem.”

As of this time, reports of issues seem to be steadily dropping and Netflix states that they are “up” and “are not currently experiencing an interruption to our streaming service.”