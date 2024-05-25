Netflix's latest top 10 ranking sees previous No. 1 Madame Web losing the top spot in favor of one of Netflix's biggest gambles of the year. Will this big-budget sci-fi movie stay at No. 1 for weeks to come? We'll have to wait and see. Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Shrek' Official Synopsis: "Shrek (Mike Myers) goes on a quest to rescue the feisty Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) with the help of his loveable Donkey (Eddie Murphy) and win back the deed to his swamp from scheming Lord Farquaad."

4. 'Thelma the Unicorn' Official Synopsis: "Thelma is a small-time pony who dreams of becoming a glamorous music star. In a moment of fate, Thelma is transformed into a unicorn and instantly rises to global stardom, but this new life of fame comes at a cost."

3. 'Madame Web' Official Synopsis: "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future… and realizes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies...if they can all survive a deadly present."

2. 'A Simple Favor' Official Synopsis: "A Simple Favor, directed by Paul Feig, centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's (Blake Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town. Stephanie is joined by Emily's husband Sean (Henry Golding) in this stylish thriller filled with twists and betrayals, secrets and revelations, love and loyalty, murder and revenge. "