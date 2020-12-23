Glen Powell Is Working on a Very Special Movie After 'Top Gun: Maverick' Success

Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell reunited with his Everybody Wants Some!! director Richard Linklater last week to begin work on his next movie. Powell will star in Hitman, which he co-wrote with the Boyhood filmmaker. The movie is now in production in New Orleans.

Powell shared a photo from the set with Linklater and his co-star, Father of the Bride star Adria Arjona, on Instagram on Oct. 19. He also published a photo of the script's title page. "I'm writing and producing alongside one of my film heroes and getting to star across from one of the most exciting actors in the business," Powell wrote. "Loving my life."

Hitman is based on a 2001 Texas Monthly article by Skip Hollandsworth. The story centers on Gary Johnson, an undercover police officer who posed as a professional killer in Texas to catch people seeking to hire him. Over 60 people hired Johnson to kill someone for them. Powell plays Johnson. Arjona stars as a desperate woman with an abusive boyfriend whom Johnson decides to help, even though it means becoming a criminal himself.

Hitman also stars Austin Amelio (Fear the Walking Dead), Retta (Good Girls), and Molly Bernard (Sully), reports The Hollywood Reporter. AGC Studios is co-financing the film with Shivani Rawat's ShivHans Pictures and Monarch Media. Linklater and Michael Blizzard are producing for Detour Pictures, alongside Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman for Aggregate Films, and Powell for Barnstorm Productions in association with Cinetic Media.

Powell began working with Linklater on Everybody Wants Some!! (2016), a spiritual sequel to Linklater's Dazed and Confused. Powell also voiced a character in Linklater's latest film, the animated Netflix feature Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood. Powell starred opposite Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick as Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin. His next movie, Devotion with Jonathan Majors, opens on Nov. 23 and sees Powell playing a pilot during the Korean War.

Linklater has five Oscar nominations on his resume, including three for his 2014 movie Boyhood. He also earned Oscar nods for his screenplays Before Sunset and Before Midnight. His other movies include School of Rock, Bernie, A Scanner Darkly, Last Flag Flying, and Where'd You Go, Bernadette. He also directed episodes of the Paramount+ series That Animal Rescue Show.