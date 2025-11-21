Netflix Sets New ‘Luther’ Movie With Idris Elba

John Luther is back for another mystery.

Netflix has announced another Luther movie in the works, with Idris Elba returning as the titular detective.

Luther’s longtime nemesis/lover Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson) will also return, as will Detective Superintendent Martin Schenk (Dermot Crowley).

It’s the second Luther movie, after 2023’s Luther: The Fallen Sun, which was a direct continuation of the beloved detective series from the BBC and Netflix. Jamie Payne will direct, and series creator Neil Cross will write the script.

“Luther, Alice, and Schenk are more than characters to me — they’re family,” Cross said in a statement. “I never stop wondering where they are, what’s become of them … and what horrors might be stirring in the shadows of London while Luther’s not around. So we decided to get together and find out what happens next.”

Payne shared his excitement to direct the film in a statement.

“Neil has yet again created a wonderfully dark tale to bring us all back together. It’s a true joy to be back on the streets of Lutherland with the supreme talents that are Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley,” he said. “I am also thrilled to be reunited with the brilliant and dangerous Alice Morgan, played by the extraordinarily talented Ruth Wilson. Fans new and old are in for a treat!”

There is no title yet for the film, nor has the rest of the movie’s cast been announced. The official synopsis reads: “When a wave of brutal, seemingly random murders hits London, Luther is secretly called back into service. But how can he save London when everyone on all sides seems to want him dead?”