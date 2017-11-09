Netflix Renews ‘Ultimate Beastmaster’

Netflix has officially revealed that its flagship original competitive reality series, Ultimate Beastmaster, will be returning for a second season.

The Beast is BACK with new countries, new challenges, and new competitors. All new episodes come to Netflix on December 15. pic.twitter.com/lKOcP2fiIV — Ultimate Beastmaster (@Beastmaster) November 8, 2017

The new season will run for 10 episodes, and each episode will feature 12 competitors hailing from countries that include the United States, Spain, France, Italy, China, and India, according to THR.

The contestants will all take on the massive obstacle course known as “The Beast” and one winner from each episode, nine total, will advance to the finals where they will face off against one another.

The grand champion will be awarded the title of “Ultimate Beastmaster.”

Each area where the competitors originate from will have its own unique celebrity hosts. For example, in Spain TV host Paula Vazquez and Olympic gold medalist Saul Craviotto will present the show to viewers.

In the U.S., the show’s hosts will be Fox Sports commentator Tiki Barber and comedian Chris Distefano. Previously, in season one, the U.S. hosts were actor/former NFL star Terry Crews and sports commentator Charissa Thompson.

For season two of Ultimate Beastmaster, there will also be additional customized commentary provided in areas such as Mexico and Brazil.

The series is executive produced by Sylvester Stallone, and season two is scheduled to debut globally on December 15th.