Netflix Renews Detective Show That Spent 6 Weeks in Top 10

Detective Chief Inspector Carl Morck is back for more mystery, despite the best efforts of the cantankerous investigator.

Netflix announced Monday that Dept. Q, the streamer’s hit mystery show from creator Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit), will be back for a second season after its first spent six weeks in the Global Top 10 ranking.

The series, based on a Danish Nordic crime series by Jussi Adler-Olsen, follows Morck (Matthew Good) as he and his ragtag group of investigators take on cold cases from the police department basement in Edinburgh, Scotland.

“Charged with cases previously deemed unsolvable, this darkly humorous, propulsive show delivers all the pleasures of a procedural, taking us into the complex mysteries not just of the cases but of the detectives themselves,” the show’s logline reads.

In addition to Goode, Season 1 starred Chloe Pirrie as Merritt Lingard, Jamie Sives as Detective Chief Inspector James Hardy, Mark Bonnar as Stephen Burns, Alexej Manvelov as Akram Salim, Leah Byrne as Detective Constable Rose Dickson, Kate Dickie as Detective Chief Superintendent Moira Jacobson, Shirley Henderson as Claire Marsh, Kelly Macdonald as Dr. Rachel Irving, and Tom Bulpett as William Lingard.

Announced Monday as returning for Season 2 are Goode, Manvelov, Byrne, and Sives. The second season of Dept. Q will also feature the returning charms of Edinburgh itself, as the show will continue to be filmed on location. Netflix has yet to announce a Season 2 premiere date.

“I’d like to thank Netflix for giving us the opportunity to further investigate Department Q’s storylines. We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill!” Goode said in a statement.

Added Frank, “I’m grateful to the folks at Netflix, as well as our shining cast and crew, for once more risking their careers to enable my folly.”

“We are raring to return to Carl Morck and his band of glorious misfits at Dept. Q. Scott Frank brought us best-in-class storytelling and thrilled Netflix audiences worldwide,” Mona Qureshi and Manda Levin, Netflix executives, said in their own statement. “We can’t wait to see what Morck and the gang uncover in Season 2…. Edinburgh, we’re back.”

Rob Bullock, executive producer for Left Bank Pictures added, “So, we are going downstairs to Dept. Q for a second season. We at Left Bank Pictures nervously await what Scott has in store for his alter-ego Carl Morck, and the other enabling members of team do-lally. We salute Netflix’s courage to let them loose once again.”