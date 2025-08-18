Netflix Real Estate Reality Show Star Weds Entrepreneur

Owning Manhattan star Jessica Markowski is a blushing bride! The Netflix star married entrepreneur David Weisburd in a New York City ceremony captured by PEOPLE.

Their wedding was attended by 190 guests at the Metropolitan Club on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in New York City on Saturday, Aug. 9. The previous night, they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in the bride’s childhood neighborhood, Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love New York City. It’s where I was born and where I have lived my entire life. My life’s dream was to be married in the city across from Central Park and I am so lucky that my dream is coming true,” Markowski told the publication exclusively. “This is a fairy tale come true for me.”

The newlyweds exchanged “unique and specially written” vows during their Jewish ceremony. Their ceremony also involved signing the ketubah, a Jewish marriage contract, as well as breaking glass.

The two spoke candidly about what being married means to them. For Weisburd, marriage means “committing to Jessica for the rest of my life,” with him adding, “It means I’ve found my person and partner and can focus on building the family together.”

Markowski says that it symbolizes a lifelong union. “Taking the vows means that I am voicing what is in my heart and that is that I want to be with David for the rest of my life,” she said.

Guests dined on a three course dinner. The happy couple will travel to the Maldives for their honeymoon.

The two met in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly hit it off. At the time, Markowski convinced Weisburd to move to New York City, where she was filming Owning Manhattan. The rest is history.

He proposed in 2023 in Monaco, with the groom renting out the entire Rothschild estate, and bending down on one knee on a bed of pink and white rose petals, creating a romantic and intimate proposal. “It was one of the most beautiful and special things I have ever been a part of,” Markowski remembers.

Season 2 of Owning Manhattan will premiere soon. The couple now plan to start a family.