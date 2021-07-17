Netflix Nabs Major TV Show's Sequel Film, and Star

✖

Netflix has reportedly won the rights to the upcoming sequel film to a major TV show, and its massive star too. According to Giant Freaking Robot, Netflix is making a deal to acquire the Luther movie, a follow-up to the crime series starring Idris Elba. Few details are available at this time, but Elba did previously confirm the movie would begin filming in late summer or early fall. We also know, via Collider, that Luther Season 5 director Jamie Payne has reportedly signed on to helm the Luther movie.

In Luther, Elba plays Detective Chief Inspector John Luther, who works for Britain's police force in the Serious and Serial Crime Unit. Luther has a skill for being able to figure out challenging cases, though he often winds up in dangerous situations along the way. This is most often due to his slightly gray perspective when it comes to the ethics of detective work. To date, there have been five seasons of Luther, and they are all currently streaming on HBO Max.

Speaking publicly, at the 2020 BAFTAs, about his hopes and plans for a Luther movie, Elba said, "I’ve maintained I’d like to see it come to a film, and that is where I think we are heading towards — a film. And I’m looking forward to making that happen. It is happening." He went on to say, "With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines. And a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther.

In a separate past interview with Entertainment Weekly, Elba offered his feeling son playing the character for so many years. "It’s one of those career characters," he said at the time. "I’ve been addicted to the lifestyle and expressive nature of Luther for a while."

Elba then went on to confess that, while he loves playing Luther, it does take a mental and emotional toll on his health. "I always find myself needing therapy both before and after I play him. Afterwards, I need a nice break, I get to reset, it’s often when I make really good music or DJ great sets, because I’ve been in such a dark place for a long time that it’s nice to get out."