Netflix Losing an Absolutely Iconic Movie on Thursday

One of the most iconic movies in Netflix's catalog is leaving on Wednesday, June 30. The 1983 remake of Scarface starring Al Pacino as Tony Montana is about to get a bit harder to stream. Those interested in reliving the drama should make time to watch it now.

Scarface is undeniably one of the biggest hits Netflix has to offer, but now it is saying goodbye. The movie earned Pacino a Golden Globe nomination for best actor and earned nearly double its budget at the box office. It also has an undeniable legacy in the crime movie genre, as well as in other forms of media like rap music.

Scarface (1983) was written by Oliver Stone and directed by Brian De Palma, but it was a remake of a 1932 film by the same name. However, this version is set in Miami, Florida in the 1980s while the original, Scarface: The Shame of the Nation was set in Chicago, Illinois. It was loosely based on a 1929 novel called Scarface by Armitage Trail, which was loosely based on the life of Al Capone.

According to a report by Movie Line, it was Pacino's idea to remake Scarface after he saw the 1932 version. However, his collaborators convinced him to update the setting and circumstances rather than set the movie in the early 20th century. Stone reportedly rejected the job at first, saying he did not care for the 1932 original, while De Palma was only called in to replace director Sidney Lumet, who wanted to make the story more political.

Stone later commented on the differences from the original — and from other crime movies of the era — in the book The Oliver Stone Experience. He said: "I didn't want to do an Italian Mafia movie... We'd had dozens of these things. But then Bregman came back to me and said, Sidney has a great idea — he wants to do it as a Marielito picture in Miami. I said, That's interesting! Sidney's idea was a good one."

Stone was also dealing with his own cocaine addiction at the time, so the topic was apparently cathartic for him. Scarface tells the story of a Cuban immigrant who enriches himself through the ruthless pursuit of the illegal drug trade. It is often condemned for its depiction of violent stereotypes, and for having Pacino play a Cuban man when he himself is Italian.



Scarface is streaming on Netflix, but not for long. It will depart the service on Wednesday, June 30. You can also find it on digital stores like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes or YouTube TV.