Hit Netflix Sitcom Drops New Episodes, Returns to the Top 10

Netflix's popular original family comedy Family Reunion has returned with seven new episodes. The newest episode begins the fourth part - or season - of the sitcom. With new episodes available, the show has made its way back into the top 10 on the site, currently sitting at No. 10 on the list.

The show is jampacked with superstars, including Tia Mowry, Anthony Alabi, Loretta Devine, and Richard Roundtree. Family Reunion premiered in 2018 on the streaming platform and took off as a fan favorite. The first season chronicled Moz (Alabi) and Cocoa McKellan's (Mowry) and their four children's return to Moz's family home in the South amid the retired NFL star's financial issues. The following seasons chronicles the family getting more acquainted with their new living arrangements while trying to recover financially, fit into the rigid social standards of the south, and adapt to Moz's parents' old school values.

Part four picks up with the McKellan family celebrating Halloween. The show continues to follow its mold in tackling heavy subjects, including racial profiling, bullying, peer pressure, dating, and more. Cocoa is also struggling to find her footing career-wise and Moz continues pinning down his life post-NFL. Part 4 concludes with a surprising pregnancy announcement.

The McKellan kids — Jade (Talia Jackson), Mazzi (Cameron J. Wright), Shaka (Isaiah Russell-Bailey), and Ami (Jordyn James) — are key major players on the show. They were relatively unknown prior to the show's premiere but have created their own fan base.

Despite the show's success, trouble may be on the rise. According to Distractify, Meg DeLoatch, the show's executive producer and creator of 'Family Reunion,' is now working on a separate show. The announcement came in June 2021, just months after Part 3 began streaming. DeLoatch took a position as the showrunner and EP of the CBS comedy, The Neighborhood, which stars Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, and Max Greenfield. If Family Reunion is picked up for part 5, the show will have to find a new showrunner.