Netflix Cancels ‘All About the Washingtons’ After One Season

Netflix has canceled All About the Washingtons after releasing its 10-episode first season two months ago on the streaming platform, Deadline reports.

The multi-camera comedy series, which stars Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons and Justine Simmons, had a long road to the silver screen in the first place; first pitched at ABC, the pilot did not get picked up by the alphabet network, as it currently has no new multi-camera comedies on air.

After creator Jeremy Bronson (The Mayor) couldn't get a pilot commitment by ABC, producing companies Amblin TV and ABC Studios financed a pilot presentation to the network, which received it well. However, ABC picked up only three new comedy series last year — so the project was denied. Instead, Amblin and ABC Studios took it to the marketplace, quickly garnering interest from Netflix, which led to its 10-episode order.

The African American family sitcom tried to target every segment of the TV audience through its autobiographical nature. Rev Run played Joey Washington, while Justine Simmons played Joey's wife Justine — fictionalized characters of themselves raising a family of kids.

After Joey retires from his career in hip-hop, Justine pursues a career of her own now that Joey can focus on raising the kids, who are played by Kiana Ledé, Nathan Anderson, Leah Rose Randall and Maceo Smedley.

The show was Rev Run and Justine Simmons' first scripted show following multiple reality series throughout the years. Unfortunately, it launched to poor reviews, with The Hollywood Reporter chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg saying their "reality TV chemistry fails to convert to scripted." Although Netflix does not release viewership data like ratings, All About the Washingtons had a 40 percent rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix is working to expand that genre, with the platform just greenlighting a show called Family Reunion, which stars Tia Mowry and Loretta Devine.

All About the Washingtons is just the latest one-and-done scripted show at Netflix, which has canceled series like The Get Down, Gypsy, Everything Sucks and Girlboss after releasing their respective first seasons. The series is the latest cancellation for ABC Studios at Netflix, which axed the Marvel drama Iron Fist last week.

Andrew Reich served as showrunner and executive produced with Bronson, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank from Amblin Television, as well as Rev Run Simmons and Justine Simmons and Michael Lehman of Simmons Lehman Productions.