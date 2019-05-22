Netflix Announces ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 7 Premiere Date

Orange Is the New Black Season 7 finally has a premiere date, with Netflix revealing that the popular women’s prison drama will return this July.

The streaming giant revealed on Wednesday that it will be taking fans back into the halls of Litchfield Penitentiary to catch up with their favorite prisoners for a seventh and final time on Friday, July 26.

The brand new batch of episodes will be the series’ final offering, as Orange Is the New Black is set to conclude with Season 7.

Season 6 of the series left viewers with a number of questions after Piper was accidentally granted early release from Litchfield Max by way of a purposeful filing mishap, leaving Alex, as well as the rest of the prisoners, still behind bars.

Viewers of the show will remember that Taystee fell on the opposite end of the spectrum, and was facing a life behind bars after she was tried and found guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of C.O. Desi Pescatella. Although a wrongful conviction, the charge means that Taystee is now facing a life sentence, a sentence that would provoke the death penalty if she weren’t in the state of Pennsylvania.

Fans were also left worried about the fate of Blanca Flores, who was also granted early release, though instead of being picked up by her boyfriend Diablo as she walked out of the prison’s doors, was instead taken into custody by ICE agents who put her in handcuffs and issued her onto a bus with several other inmates.

Netflix promised answers when it officially renewed Orange Is the New Black for a seventh and final season back in October.

The announcement came years after the series had been given a three-season renewal just before the Season 4 debut, and many suspected after Piper walked out of Litchfield Max’s doors a free woman that it was nearing its end.

Premiering in 2013, Orange Is the New Black has become a staple on the streaming service and is often regarded as being one of the series to has laid the groundwork for Netflix’s original content.

The series stars Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Kate Mulgrew, Laura Prepon, Laverne Cox, Dascha Polanco, Danielle Brooks, Selenis Leyva, Taryn Manning, Yael Stone, Jackie Cruz, Lea DeLaria, Adrienne C. Moore, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Michael Harney, and Nick Sandow.

Orange Is the New Black Seasons 1-6 are currently available for streaming. Season 7, the final season, will premiere on Netflix on Friday, July 26.