‘Mindhunter’ Season 2: Cameron Britton Discusses His Possible Return as Ed Kemper

He may have been the breakout star in its debut season, but fans are still wondering if Cameron Britton will reprise the role of Ed Kemper in Mindhunter Season 2.

The articulate, respectful, and intelligent real-life serial killer was brought back to life in Season 1 of the series as FBI Agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench conducted a number of interviews with him, and one of the biggest questions heading into Season 2 is if those interviews will continue. According to Britton, he doesn’t have the authority to confirm or deny speculation on his potential return.

“Netflix pulls those memories out of me,” Britton told Radio Times. “I hope I’m in it and I can’t remember, it’s a blind spot.”

Speaking to TVGuide in August, months after Season 2 kicked off filming in April, Britton had played coy, stating that even he was left out of the blue regarding his possible return to the popular series.

“I have absolutely no idea whether or not I am in it, because there are so many serial killers that the guys at the FBI have to interview,” he said.

Although he only appeared in three episodes of the series’ freshman season, Britton’s portrayal of Kemper, who was convicted of killing 10 people, including his own grandparents and mother, and was later sentenced to eight life sentences for his crimes, made the serial killer one of the most recognizable characters. The role even earned the actor an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Getting into Kemper’s frame of mind wasn’t an easy task, however, and Britton spent hours doing research and watching videos before stepping into the serial killers shoes, which required him to “cut all of my emotions out.”

“I had to just cut all of my emotions out. I had to not look up any of the victims names or lives so that I would have no empathy for them,” he said of the role. “Had to just be completely shut off and cold. That allowed me to say these things as if they were nothing.”

The haunting character apparently wasn’t easy to leave after cameras stopped rolling.

“Characters can stay with you,” he said. “There were days when I went home and had to say out loud, ‘Get out of there! Go away, I’m having dinner with my wife, and she doesn’t want you here either!’”

Season 1 of Mindhunter is currently available for streaming on Netflix. The eight-episode second season does not yet have a premiere date.