Max’s No. 4 Most-Watched Show Has Earned Dozens of Emmy Nominations Over the Years

If you’re not watching one of HBO Max’s most popular comedies yet, it’s time to hop on the bandwagon.

Hacks, which recently premiered its fourth season, has already racked up a ton of Emmys.

The series centers around legendary stand-up comedian Deborah Vance (played by Jean Smart), who is in danger of losing her residency at a Las Vegas casino because her aging act is not funny to younger generations anymore.

Enter Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbender), a young comedy writer unable to find work after being fired from her job. The reason? She tweeted a joke about a conservative congressman’s gay son. At her wit’s end, she travels to see Vance, and the two reluctantly bond by workshopping the joke that got Daniels fired into something much funnier. Slowly, the two revive Vance’s career and shoot her to the top of the comedy world.

Other notable cast members in the series include Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Helen Hunt, and Jane Adams.

The series has already won an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, three Lead Actress Emmys for Smart, two awards for Outstanding Writing, and one for Outstanding Directing. It has also won the Golden Globe for Best TV Series twice.

Season four of Hacks is currently airing, and will run every Thursday night through the end of May on HBO’s streaming service Max.