‘Lucifer’ Alum Kevin Alejandro Reflects on Series Amid Ninth Anniversary: ‘I’ve Been So Lucky’ (Exclusive)

It’s been just over nine years since Lucifer premiered on Fox on Jan. 25, 2016, and Kevin Alejandro reflected on the show while speaking with PopCulture.com. The Fire Country actor starred as Detective Daniel Espinoza for all six seasons until his tragic death in the final season. Considering Lucifer was saved from cancellation on numerous occasions, initially airing on Fox before being canceled after Season 3, then moving to Netflix for Season 4. It was then renewed for a fifth and final season before Netflix reversed the decision to give the supernatural procedural a sixth season, which would be the final season.

Starring Tom Ellis as the titular fallen angel, the series centers on Lucifer Morningstar abandoning Hell to run a nightclub in Los Angeles but then becomes a consultant to the LAPD. Lauren German, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris, and Aimee Garcia also starred in the show, created by Tom Kapinos and based on characters from the DC Comics of the same name by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg.

LUCIFER - AIMEE GARCIA as ELLA, KEVIN ALEJANDRO as DAN ESPINOZA and LAUREN GERMAN as CHLOE DECKER in episode 509 of LUCIFER

Alejandro looked back at the series, revealing, “I always think about that show.” He said, “We had the first two seasons in Vancouver; we had the rest of our series out here in LA. It was a show about LA, so one of the cool things was getting able to see much more of Los Angeles and the buildings. Highlighting LA as a character. I’ve been so lucky, knocking on wood here, to work with awesome people. Every one of us in that cast are still super cool, super tight. I see Tom. We still work out together. Lesley-Ann still works out with us. That was the coolest thing about that show: making friends with the cool people, the right people, and pulling it out.”

On top of being lucky to have been part of a wonderful cast and filming in a wonderful city, Alejandro says the fans “are pretty awesome, too.” He continued, “There’s never been a mean fan. They loved it, and we loved making it for them. One of the cool things that happened that came out of that show was we started making Lucifer, and we had no idea. We had no idea how emotionally connected the fans were gonna be to it and how it was gonna change their lives, and how it gave them hope. We didn’t know that’s what we’re making at the time.”

LUCIFER - KEVIN ALEJANDRO as DAN ESPINOZA, TOM ELLIS as LUCIFER MORNINGSTAR, and LAUREN GERMAN as CHLOE DECKER in episode 103 of LUCIFER

﻿﻿“The fact that somebody so damaged in life could be redemptive and can have redemption and show and be accepted that just gives so many outsiders hope,” Alejandro shared. “And people who feel like they’re outsiders hope that they’re not alone. And that’s what’s really great about making this show, that it affected people in that way.”

Lucifer still remains a fan favorite to this day, with all six seasons streaming on Netflix. And it’s clear that the show not only made an impact on those watching, but the actors as well.