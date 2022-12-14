Kevin and Michael Bacon Detail Most 'Terrifying' Thing About Filming 'Carpool Karaoke' (Exclusive)





Carpool Karaoke: The Series is back with new episodes on Apple TV+, and two of the celebrity guests featured are Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael Bacon, also known as the musical group The Bacon Brothers. PopCulture.com caught up with Kevin and Michael, and they opened up about a scary experience while filming.

"What was really terrifying is that I get up to an intersection and there are about 10 cameras and speakers and monitors, and in New York taking a right turn and pedestrians really have the right of way and I couldn't see anything," Michael exclusively told PopCulture. "And my brother was not really looking out to see who I was about to run over so luckily I made it through without killing anybody."

(Photo: Apple TV)

Kevin had nothing but great things to say about Michael's driving. "You did great. You were a very confident driver, especially under those circumstances," Kevin said. "Driving in New York in the best circumstances is a little bit of a freak show, because part of what's really hard now, I find, is that so many people are on their cell phones and they're crossing the street and watching the cell phones."

Kevin also revealed his scary experience, which involved interacting with strangers. "The frightening part was I'm not really used to going up to people that aren't expecting to see me," he said. "And there's a couple of situations that we did in the show where we were a surprise, two times. And I was, God, I hope this goes okay. You know what I mean? But I think that adds a little edge to it. It was fun."

Carpool Karaoke: The Series features celebrities singing different songs in the car, and The Bacon Brothers were singing songs from different family bands. The duo has been performing professionally since 1994, and their inspiration came from bands who grew up together.

"I guess the Jackson 5 would probably be," Michael said when asked about his favorite family bands. "Smothers Brothers, I still hear them on Sirius Radio. Those guys were really funny. What other brother groups? Well, the Everlys, Kevin and I have sisters and we have this one cousin who was a really, really good vocal arranger and they would sing a cappella Everly Brothers when I was about 5 or 6 years old. And that sound, those harmonies still live in my musical life."

"I loved all those bands, all those brother groups," Kevin added. "I would say that the family band that to me has held on through, I think, the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s, is the Isley Brothers. Their hang time is just incredible through a lot of different decades. And boy there's so many when you really think about it. But there's been a lot of good ones."