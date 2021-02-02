Karamo Brown Reveals How He Privately Prepared to Audition for 'Dear White People' (Exclusive)

✖

Karamo Brown put in the work when it came to being cast on Dear White People. The Queer Eye star may be an experienced host and reality personality, but when it came to his upcoming role on the Netflix series, he told PopCulture.com he made sure he could back up his name with some acting chops before even auditioning for the part.

Brown's recurring character on the fourth and final season of Dear White People remains under wraps ahead of the 2021 premiere. The hit Netflix series follows a group of students of color at Winchester University as they navigate the social and cultural landscape in the modern era, and has been critically acclaimed since its release in 2017.

"Shooting that has been amazing," Brown told PopCulture of stepping outside of his experience in the hosting world. "To be able to have this opportunity to flex a new muscle where I'm not playing myself is amazing because it just shows that no matter what age or stage you're at in your life if you have an opportunity or a dream, go after it." He continued, "I always used to say to myself, 'I can never act, I'm not an actor.' And then one day I said, 'Why am I putting myself down? Why am I stopping myself and putting a brick wall in front of the things that I want for myself?'" It was that realization that kicked off Brown's acting education.

"So I did the proper thing and took the proper classes without anyone knowing, because I believe in moving in silence, but also asking for help," The Real World alum explained. Only then did Brown audition like any other actor going for the part. "I got the role," he told PopCulture. "I think it's a lesson to anybody: don't put barriers in your way. Go after what you want, no matter what age, no matter where you are in your life because you deserve it and it will open up to you."

Brown is also getting back to filming Queer Eye "hopefully soon" after a coronavirus-related production delay, having gotten the "green light" from higher-ups. Returning to Texas for Season 6, the Culture Expert said he fully anticipates dealing with a lot of COVID-related PTSD and trauma. When it comes to his emotional well-being, Brown said, as a partner for Petco, that he has been giving extra love and attention to his dog Logan, especially when it comes to nutrition. "I love all the people who have adopted because of the pandemic, because pets really do affect your mental health," Brown told PopCulture. "You know, just having a pet, you feel better. You feel not so alone or lonely."