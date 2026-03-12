Jack Black and Paul Rudd Comedy Hits Netflix This Month

Jack Black and Paul Rudd’s hit new comedy is coming to Netflix.

According to What’s on Netflix, the duo’s Anaconda is set to arrive on the streamer on March 25.

Anaconda released in theaters last Christmas and serves as a meta-reboot of 1997’s Anaconda and the seventh installment in the franchise. Directed by Tom Gormica, who wrote the film with Kevin Etten, the new Anaconda follows a group of childhood friends trying to remake the original film until they are attacked by a giant and murderous anaconda. It received mixed reviews, but grossed $134 million worldwide on a $45 million budget.

Along with Black and Rudd, Anaconda also stars Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchoir, Selton Mello, Ice Cube, Ione Skye, Ben Lawson, Rui Ricardo Diaz, John Billingsley, Cheree Cassidy, and Dan Silveira, with Jennifer Lopez having an uncredited cameo appearance as herself. In the original film, directed by Luis Llosa, a documentary film crew in the Amazon rainforest is led by a snake hunter who is hunting down a giant, legendary green anaconda.

As of now, it’s unknown how long the film will be on Netflix, but Sony has a Pay 1 window deal with the streamer in the U.S. and other regions. This means that its moves go exclusively to Netflix after the theatrical and digital runs. The deal is good through the end of the year, so fans should expect Anaconda to stay on Netflix at least until the end of 2026, unless Sony and Netflix re-up the agreement. Whether or not they will or if they do, how long it will be remains to be seen, but it’s still early.

Those hoping to brush up on the Anaconda franchise before the new film hits streaming will be able to do so. While they aren’t on Netflix, 1997’s Anaconda, 2004’s Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, 2008’s Anaconda 3: Offspring, and 2009’s Anacondas: Trail of Blood are all streaming for free on Tubi. It’s unclear if any of those movies will make it to Netflix when 2025’s Anaconda drops on the platform or vice versa in the future, but at least fans are able to watch the first four films for free before the new one comes to streaming. Anaconda, starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd, will be coming to Netflix on Wednesday, March 25.