Is Netflix’s ‘Owning Manhattan’ Star Getting Divorced?

Ryan Serhant says he and his wife Emilia Bechrakis are doing just fine. The Owning Manhattan star is setting the record straight after rumors began circulating that he had split from his wife. They wed in Greece. Their wedding was featured in the four-part special on Bravo in 2016, Million Dollar Listing New York: Ryan’s Wedding. The couple share one daughter, Zena, born in 2019.

The new Netflix star released a statement about his current marital status to TMZ on February 19. “We are still very happily married! Celebrating 14 years together,” he told the outlet. “And yes she still puts up with me.”

Rumors about their marital status began when fans noticed that the successful real estate broker had seemingly stopped posting photos with his wife on his active Instagram feed. But his team says it’s a strategic move.

In response, his representative told the Daily Mail that his social media will now focus on his professional life. “He decided to change his posts to business, due to security issues, and his continued focus on his businesses,” his rep said.

While promoting the Netflix series, Serhant opened up about the secrets to his happy marriage. He told Life & Style: “Never stop dating. And know you’re both in the same canoe. As long as you’re going in the same direction, you can paddle together. When you try to canoe in different directions, you go in circles.”

Emilia is successful in her own right. She began her career as a lawyer and received her law degrees from three different schools — the University of Kent, University College London and BPP Law School, per her LinkedIn. She went on to become a barrister with a concentration in maritime law. After that, she worked as the head of the legal department at a shipping company.