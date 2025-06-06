Hulu Launches New Stand-Up Comedy Series from Kevin Hart

Hulu is continuing with its plan to provide plenty of laughs to audiences.

The streaming service is producing a new stand-up comedy series, LOL Live, produced by Kevin Hart’s company Hartbeat. It premieres tomorrow.

The series will feature 10 episodes of 30-minute sets from notable stand-up comics.

Featured comedians include Saturday Night Live’s Devon Walker, Chico Bean, Justin Silva, Brandi Denise, Chinedu Unaka, Daphnique Springs, Lea’h Sampson, Malik B, Sydnee Washington, and recently-deceased Ken Flores.

It’s the first special Flores ever filmed before he died this past January at 28 years old.

Two new episodes will release each month on Hulu.

Flores and Springs will kick off the series on June 6, then Bean and Unaka on July 11. Afterwards, Walker and Washington will be on the series August 15, Denise and Malik B will appear September 5, and Silva and Sampson will close the season out on October 3.

“Hartbeat has a proven track record of bringing hit stand-up specials to the masses,” said Jeff Clanagan, Hartbeat’s President and Chief Distribution Officer. “Our partnership with Hulu for LOL Live marks a continuation of that mission as we bring some of the brightest voices in comedy straight into viewers’ homes.”

LOL Live premieres June 6 on Hulu.