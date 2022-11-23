How to Watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' for Free

Nothing kicks off the holiday season like watching the classic A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that longtime fans and potential new ones will be able to watch it on primetime this year. Instead, Apple TV+ is the exclusive streaming home of Peanuts and Charlie Brown, which includes old and new specials. The streaming giant will have A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving free for a limited time. Apple partnered with PBS around 2020 to broadcast the Peanuts holiday specials on free-to-air TV. Non-subscribers will also have the option to watch without paying. The free period begins Wednesday, Nov. 23, and through Sunday, Nov. 27. A Charlie Brown Christmas will stream for free from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is the 10th prime-time animated television special based upon the Charles M. Schultz comic strip Peanuts. It originally aired on the CBS network on Nov. 20, 1973. The movie won an Emmy in 1974. The project was the third holiday special from the comic after A Charlie Brown Christmas in 1965, and It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown in 1966.

In A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown's for the holiday, even though he'll be away visiting his grandmother. Snoopy decides to cook his own Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends.

A Charlie Brown Christmas originally aired on Dec. 9, 1965 on CBS. The movie details Charlie Brown's complaints about the growing materialism during the Christmas season. Lucy suggests that he direct the school Christmas pageant, which he accepts, but learns it's more complicated than meets the eye. He works hard to restore the magic of Christmas and reignite the holiday spirit.