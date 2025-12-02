Hit Prime Video Show Wraps Filming on Final Season

The students of Maxton Hall are hitting their senior year.

Amazon Prime Video confirmed on Monday that Maxton Hall – The World Between Us had finished filming its third season, which will be the last.

A German-language teen romance drama based on the 2018 novels by Mona Kasten, the series has shot to the top of Prime Video’s charts and stayed there since season two launched last month. It’s the most popular series worldwide on Amazon’s streaming service, having hit #1 on the Prime Video charts in over 120 countries.

The series centers around a love story between the headstrong Ruby, who joins the British private school Maxton Hall on a scholarship, and the snobby rich boy James. As you’d expect from the premise, their enemies-to-lovers arc is the main focus of the show. Season two ended with a cliffhanger that seemed to imply Ruby’s dreams of making it to Oxford University had ended.

Prime Video gives the following synopsis for season three: “Ruby is on the edge: She has been suspended from Maxton Hall College, and all evidence points to James being responsible for her expulsion. A slap in the face that not only endangers Ruby’s Oxford dream but also puts their love to a severe test. While Ruby and James do everything to save Ruby’s graduation, their environment and James’s circle of friends get caught in an emotional whirlwind that completely disrupts the existing order. Ruby and James painfully realize: Their worlds couldn’t be further apart, and not everything is as it seems. Can their love and friendships survive the enormous storms while the shadows of the past grow darker?”

For those hoping for future installments of the series, you might be out of luck. Producers confirmed to Deadline that there are no current plans for any other seasons, although they are “always open to discussions” with Amazon MGM Studios about coming back for more.

The first two seasons of Maxton Hall – The World Between Us are streaming on Prime Video now.