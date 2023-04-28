'Heartland' Season 15 Netflix Release Date Revealed

A lot of titles are coming to Netflix in May, and one of those includes the long-awaited 15th season of the Canadian dramedy Heartland, which initially aired in 2021. The first 14 seasons of the series are available on the streamer, so it was just a matter of time before Season 15 joined, but now that it's official that it will be dropping on May 31, that will make binge-watching a whole lot easier, even if it will still be a while until Season 16 releases on Netflix.

Based on the book series of the same name by Lauren Brooke, the series follows Amy and her older sister Lou Fleming on their family ranch, aptly named Heartland, living with their widowed grandfather, their father, and hired farmhand. Season 15 of Heartland saw Amber Marshall's Amy focusing on the future as she raises her daughter, works with horses, and branches out into a new phase, both personally and professionally.

Heartland has been airing since 2007, with no sign of it slowing down any time soon. In 2015, it became the longest-running one-hour scripted drama in Canadian history and is still going strong. With the end of Season 16 earlier this year, 249 episodes of Heartland have aired. As of now, there's no news on a renewal, but with the way things are going, a Season 17 is definitely likely. There is much more story to tell, and hopefully, Season 16 will drop on Netflix in the near future to continue it.

Season 15 of Heartland ran for 10 episodes from October to December 2021, so it's definitely been a long wait for fans that wanted to rewatch it but couldn't. It's going to be nice once the fifteenth season is added to Netflix, and it will give fans the perfect excuse to either rewatch the whole series or get into it for the first time.

Along with Amber Marshall, the Canadian drama also stars Michelle Morgan, Shaun Johnston, and Chris Potter, with a supporting cast including Kerry James, Gabriel Hogan, Aidan Moreno, Jessica Steen, Baye McPherson, Lucian-River Chauhan, Ava Tran, and Ruby and Emmanuella Spencer. Hopefully, Heartland is renewed for Season 17 so we can continue getting these heartfelt stories, but at least we can count on Netflix to have all episodes regardless. If the timeline is anything to go off of, Season 16 may be dropping in a couple of years. It seems far away, but the wait will surely be worth it. But in the meantime, Season 15 of Heartland releases on May 31 on Netflix.