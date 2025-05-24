As Max continues to transition back to its previous HBO Max namesake, there has been one big change in the service’s TV chart. One of the service’s biggest spring titles, Danny McBride‘s The Righteous Gemstones, is out. That means a new title has risen in the ranks.

Continue on to see the Max top 5 TV show list as it currently stands on Saturday (May 23, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each show are included in case you want to learn more about the programs.

5. 1000-lb Sisters

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Tipping the scales at over 1,000 pounds combined, the Slaton sisters try to lose enough weight to qualify for life-changing bariatric surgery.”

4. Duster

Play video

Official Synopsis: “From J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, this 1970s drama follows a getaway driver and a young FBI agent as they take on a notorious crime syndicate.”

3. Conan O’Brien Must Go

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In this riotously funny travel series, Conan O’Brien experiences local cultures and connects with fans he previously met on his podcast.”

2. Hacks

Play video

Official Synopsis: “To salvage her waning career, Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance is forced to team up with an entitled, outcast television writer.”

1. The Last of Us

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In 2003, a parasitic fungal infection ravaged the planet, turning humans into violent creatures known as the Infected. Twenty years later, hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to the rebel Fireflies. Season 2 of The Last of Us picks up five years after the events of Season 1. Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”