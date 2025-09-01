HBO Max’s Top 3 TV Shows on Labor Day Revealed

Labor Day is the perfect time to catch up on some TV, and HBO Max has several strong options.

HBO Max’s top title chart currently has some true crime, a superhero comedy and a sports doc. That’s a solid range for a quick day-off binge.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the HBO Max top TV show list as it currently stands on Monday (Sept. 1, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

3. The Yogurt Shop Murders

Play video

Official Synopsis: “​This four-part docuseries explores the 1991 murder of four teenage girls and the enduring mystery that forever changed the city of Austin.”

2. Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Buffalo Bills

Play video

Official Synopsis: “HBO Sports and NFL Films join forces for an unprecedented, all-access look at the Buffalo Bills in their training camp.”

1. Peacemaker

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Following the events of The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker returns from his encounter with Bloodsport, only to discover that his freedom comes at a price.”