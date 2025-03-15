‘Hacks’ Releases Season 4 Premiere Date and Trailer

It’s been almost a year since Season 3 of Hacks premiered on Max, and Season 4 finally has a premiere date.

The Emmy-winning comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder will be returning for the highly-anticipated fourth season on Apr. 10, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new 10-episode season will follow Deborah (Smart) and Ava (Einbinder) “as they work to get their late night show up and running amid rising tensions between the two of them.”

Max is making sure that the fourth season is fully eligible for the Emmys. Two episodes will kick off Season 4 on Apr. 10, followed by one episode a week for four weeks. Episodes 7 and 8 will premiere on May 15, followed by an episode on May 22, and the finale on May 29. The eligibility deadline for the 2025 Emmy Awards is May 31, so it makes sense that the release schedule is a little wonky.

Hacks won the Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Smart, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series all at the 2024 ceremony, and Max is wanting to defend that title. Just from the looks of the trailer, there will be a lot to look forward to when the show returns, and it wouldn’t be surprising if it wins Emmys once again.

Along with Smart and Einbinder, Hacks also stars Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, Dan Bucatinsky, Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, and Kaitlin Olson. Guest stars include Carol Burnett, Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, Bresha Webb, Robby Hoffman, Eric Balfour, Danny Jolles, Gavin Matts, and Grover Whitmore III.

News of Hacks’ premiere date for Season 4 comes just over two months after it was reported that the mansion used in the show as Deborah’s “side mansion” in Altadena was burned down in the Los Angeles wildfires. The mansion will be seen in the upcoming fourth season, but fans shouldn’t expect to see it too much, unfortunately. The mansion used in Succession was also burned down.

It’s hard to predict what exactly will happen in Hacks Season 4, as the trailer is only just the beginning. Luckily, it won’t be long that fans will have to wait. Season 4 premieres on Apr. 10 only on Max. The first three seasons are streaming now.