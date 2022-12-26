'Grand Tour' Fans Shrug off Jeremy Clarkson's Appalling Meghan Markle Tirade: 'We Love Him for It'

Jeremy Clarkson's gross column in The Sun about Meghan Markle just won't go away. After using a feces-based Game of Thrones reference to depict how much he hates the wife of Prince Harry, the host of Prime Video's Grand Tour was met with loads of backlash. The scrutiny led to a questionable apology, a retraction from The Sun and continued public pressure on Clarkson from Markle's representatives. However, one place that doesn't appear to be up in arms over Clarkson's column is his own fans. Over on r/thegrandtour, the main Reddit community for fans of the Amazon-backed streaming show, there have been a few discussions on the topic. While there's been some discourse, most Grand Tour fans seem to shrug off the TV personality's words. Some simply note his style of comedy sometimes crosses the line, but others join Clarkson in ranting against Markle. Scroll through to see what The Grand Tour fans are saying about Clarkson's Markle column.

"Just Saying it to F— With People" (Photo: Prime Video // Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation) One Redditor downplayed the column as part of Clarkson "just saying it to f— with people." In discussion about why some Brits hate Markle, one commenter detailed a laundry list of items, implying the couple was lying in recent claims and also scoffing at the pair for not naming those in the royal family who've committed racist acts. They also downplayed Clarkson's column as just an "exaggerated" Game of Thrones reference, as the Grand Tour host himself tried to do.

"It's Just Him Trying to Be Funny" Another Redditor didn't see the point of the backlash, writing, "You guys realize he's describing a scene from Game of Thrones, right? Yeah he might hate her but it's just him trying to be funny. You really think he lies awake at night, unable to sleep, grinding his teeth thinking about Meghan Markle? It's a great image to be sure but probably far from likely."

Jeremy Clarkson's Supporters Pile on Meghan Markle (Photo: Jeff Spicer/WireImage/Getty Images // Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images) "This opinion is pretty much what others in the uk have of her. Mine too," another Grand Tour fan said in a lengthy rant, later adding that they think the couple should "f— off, and once they've f—ed off, f— off some more."

"We Love Him for It" There was another discussion wondering if Clarkson would face repercussions for his article. "Everyone knows and expects this sorta s— from Clarkson and we love him for it hahaha," yet another dismissive Grand Tour watcher wrote. Someone else noted, "It's Clarkson we're talking about. A man with a long history of making offensive jokes about literally everything. He'll be fine. It's pretty funny to watch the outrage though."

Memes and Moving On (Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images) Elsewhere on r/thegrandtour, there were memes about the debacle and then some moved to promote his book The World According to Clarkson, which compiled his past work as a columnist for The Sunday Times.