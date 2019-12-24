‘Fuller House’: Dark Fan Theory About Michelle Tanner Is Driving Social Media Wild

Thanks to a theory tossed around by Screen Rant, many are wondering what exactly the feat of Michelle Tanner is on Fuller House. The entertainment website provided an explanation as to why the character, who was famously played by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, isn’t around on the Netflix reboot.

Screen Rant suggests that the character is actually dead — with the comment initially stemming from a comment made by Bob Saget’s character, Danny to Andrea Barber’s character, Kimmy.

“You know, it’s so nice to have three daughters again.” he said.

The comment, as deciphered by the outlet, could mean Danny, who is hugging Kimmy who isn’t his daughter, feels relieved she is seemingly replacing his otherwise third daughter, Michelle. If taken literally, this would make sense to a degree.

On the contrary, though, the show has placed a few tidbits of Michelle’s whereabouts throughout the reboot. The first episode of season one suggested she was in New York working in fashion, while a later Thanksgiving episode saw D.J., played by Candace Cameron-Bure, tell the family she wishes their sister could join. This, of course, wouldn’t make sense though if Michelle was dead.

Nonetheless, the theory has sparked quite a conversation on social media.

Fuller House has enjoyed plenty of success on the streaming service. The original series, Full House, aired from 1987 to 1995 and spanned 192 episodes. The reboot saw the majority of the original cast return, outside of the Olsen twins.

They never expressed any interest in returning for the new series, but there’s always been speculation they’d make an appearance, except that is all but gone now as the final season and its second half will air in 2020.

At one point, their sister, Elizabeth Olsen, even found herself being among rumors that she’d reprise the role. She quickly shut those down. “I had to answer questions about it immediately after,” she said on a podcast. “I was doing press, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what anyone’s talking about. Stop talking to me about this.’