Everything Coming to Peacock in July 2022

July is here, and Peacock is wasting no time in stocking its library with fresh titles. With an already impressive content catalog that includes everything from The Office to the One Chicago franchise, along with many more, the NBCUniversal streaming service is set to make dozens of new additions to its lineup in July 2022. Peacock will hit the ground running in July, with a total of 98 titles dropping on July 1. Those titles include a mix of movies, TV series, and Peacock exclusives, including everything from the Harry Potter films to several Tremors movie, as well as the premiere of DreamWorks Animation's hilarious high-octane adventure The Bad Guys. Not long after, the streamer is set to debut an all-new US version of Love Island, the second season of Hart to Heart, and a new season of Days of Our Lives spinoff series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Peacock will also continue to prove to be a go-to place for sports fans, with the streamer airing top sporting and live events like the Tour de France, The Open Championship, USA Softball, and the World Track and Field Championships, among many others. While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in July 2022 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

July 1 Armageddon, 1998

American Pie, 1999

American Pie 2, 2001

American Reunion, 2012

American Wedding, 2003

Antz, 1998

Away We Go, 2009

The Bad Guys, 2022*

Batman, 1989

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

The Big Lebowski, 1998

The Big Wedding, 2013*

Blue Crush, 2002

Blue Crush 2, 2011

Blue Valentine, 2011*

Born On The Fourth of July, 1989

Bridesmaids, 2011*

Bring It On Again, 2004

Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006

Bulletproof, 1996

Cast Away, 2000

The Change-Up, 2011

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

Crimson Tide, 1995

Date Night, 2010

Dazed and Confused, 1993

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004

End Of The Line: The Women of Standing Rock, 2004

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004

Gnomeo & Juliet, 2011

Fantastic Four, 2005

Field of Dreams, 2005*

For Love of the Game, 1999

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008*

Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991

Get Him to the Greek, 2010

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001

He's Just Not That Into You, 2009

Honey, 2003

Honey 2, 2011

I Think I Love My Wife, 2007

John Wick, 2014*

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017*

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019*

Just Go With It, 2011*

Liar, Liar, 1997

Little Fockers, 2010

Looper, 2012

Lucy, 2014*

Major Payne, 1995

Marley & Me, 2008

Meet the Fockers, 2004

Meet the Parents, 2000

Mystery Men, 1999

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

Ocean's Twelve, 2004

The Other Guys, 2010

Robots, 2005

The Rock, 1996

Role Models, 2008

Shallow Hal, 2001

Shark Tale, 2004*

A Simple Favor, 2018

Sisters, 2015*

The Skulls II, 2002

The Skulls III, 2004

The Skulls, 2000

Stick It, 2006

Trainwreck, 2015*

Tremors, 1990

Tremors 3: Back To Perfection, 2001

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004

Tremors 5: Bloodlines

Tremors 6: Cold Day In Hell, 2018

Tremors II, 1996

Unbreakable, 2000

What's Love Got To Do With It, 1992

You Don't Mess with the Zohan, 2008*

American Greed, Season 14

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Shrink, Season 1

Snapped, 19-23

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef Last Chance Kitchen, Season 15-18 IndyCar – Mid-Ohio

Tour de France – Stage 1

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

July 2 – July 5 July 2

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Breeders Cup Challenge

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA – CTMP

IndyCar – Mid-Ohio*

Pro Motocross – Red Bud

Tour de France – Stage 2*

WWE Money in the Bank* July 3

Tour de France – Stage 2*

Indy Car – Mid-Ohio*

IMSA – Sportscar Grand Prix

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers* July 4

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Growing Up Chrisley, Season 3

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Ukraine: Answering the Call (NBC) July 5

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France – Stage 4*

USA Softball vs. Australia*

USA Softball vs. Japan* prevnext

July 6 - July 10 July 6

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France – Stage 5* July 7

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France – Stage 6*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip S2, New Episode (Peacock Original)* July 8

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Trigger Point, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Tour de France – Stage 7* July 9

American Century Championship

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France – Stage 8*

Pro Motorcross 2022 – Southwick July 10 American Century Championship

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles*

Tour de France – Stage 9* prevnext

July 11 - July 15 July 11

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Curious George, 2006

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 6

The Shallows, 2016*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are? Season 1, New Episode (NBC) July 12

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France – Stage 10* July 13

America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

Doom, 2005*

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Make Do & Mend, Season 2*

Tour de France – Stage 11*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) July 14

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hart to Heart, Season 2, Episodes 1-2, (Peacock Original)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Open Championship – Round 1*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip S2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Tour de France – Stage 12*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) July 15

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Nash Bridges, 2021

IndyCar – Streets of Toronto

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Open Championship – Round 1*

Tour de France – Stage 13*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Track & Field Championships* prevnext

July 16 - July 20 July 16

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA – Lime Rock

IMSA – Toronto – Porsche Carrera Cup

IndyCar – Streets of Toronto

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

MLB All-Star Futures Game*

Tour de France – Stage 14*

The Open Championship – Round 3

World Track & Field Championships July 17

IndyCar – Streets of Toronto

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays*

The Open Championship – Final Round

Tour de France – Stage 15*

World Track & Field Championships July 18

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 4-7

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are? Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

World Track & Field Championships July 19

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Exhumed, Season 2, All Episodes (Oygen)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Tour de France – Stage 16*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Track & Field Championships July 20

America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Tour de France – Stage 17*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Track & Field Championships prevnext

July 21 - July 25 July 21

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hart to Heart, Season 2, Episodes 3-4, (Peacock Original)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip S2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Tour de France – Stage 18*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Track & Field Championships July 22

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar – Iowa*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Tour de France – Stage 19*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Track & Field Championships July 23

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar – Iowa*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Senior Open Championship

Tour de France – Stage 20*

World Track & Field Championships July 24

IndyCar -- Iowa

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies*

The Senior Open Championship

Tour de France – Stage 21*

Tour de France Femmes – Stage 1

World Track & Field Championships July 25

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Tour de France Femmes – Stage 2

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are? Season 1, New Episode (NBC) prevnext