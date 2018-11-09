Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

The shelves of Netflix‘s streaming library are set to get a little fuller this weekend with the addition of nine new titles.

Beginning on Friday, Netflix subscribers will have the option to binge a number of new titles, with options featuring superhero drag queens, insight into the battle for musical success in Hollywood, and an opera singer seeking vengeance. There will also be a number of new options for the streaming giant’s littlest viewers, with new seasons of three new animated children’s series set to be added.

Beat Bugs: Season 3

Heading to the streaming library on Friday, Nov. 9, Beat Bugs season three is promising more adventure for the littlest Netflix viewers.



The animated series, produced in association with Beyond Entertainment, Atomic Cartoons and the Seven Network, follows five childlike insects living in an overgrown suburban backyard as they learn lessons and go on adventures. Season three will continue following the five friends as music points the way to problem-solving solutions.

La Reina del Flow

New Netflix original series La Reina del Flow, slated to hit the streaming library this Friday, follows the story of aspiring young singer Yeimy Montoya, who was wrongly imprisoned. Now, she seeks to justice against those who wronged her and killed her family.

Medal of Honor

From Academy Award-winning executive producer Robert Zemeckis and Academy Award-winning director James Moll, Medal of Honor, an eight-part anthology series, tells the stories of Medal of Honor recipients from U.S. military operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and more through hybrid documentary and live action footage.



The series will be available for streaming on Friday.

Outlaw King

Netflix historical drama Outlaw King, from Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie, is headed to the streaming giant’s growing library of original films on Friday.



Starring Chris Pine, the film tells the true story of Scottish king and rebel hero Robert the Bruce, who, after being forced into exile by the English after being crowned King of Scotland, battles to regain control.

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7

Adding another animated series for the little ones, the seventh installment of Spirit Riding Free will be available for streaming on Friday.



Based on the 2002 Oscar-nominated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, the series follows Lucky, who forms a tight bond with wild horse Spirit after she moves from the city to the country. Season seven of the children’s series will the best friends racing through the snow, outsmarting villains, and soaring high in the sky as the seasons change into the colder months.

Super Drags

Three friends will “tighten up their corsets and transform into the baddest Super Drags in town, ready to combat shade and rescue the world’s glitter from the evil villains” in new original series Super Drags.



The animated series, featuring voice-acting from Drag Race alumni Trixie Mattel, Shangela, Willam, and Ginger Minj, is slated to be added to the streaming library this Friday.

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6

The sixth season of popular Netflix original The Great British Baking Show is headed to subscribers’ queues on Friday, promising more mouth-watering treats.



The series, which has risen to become a fan favorite, will see a new batch of amateur competitors vying for the title of UK’s best baker, serving up dishes that showcase their skills in the fierce competition.

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2

Toby and Teri are back for season two of Netflix animated series Treehouse Detectives.



The brother-and-sister bear detectives will be solving more neighborhood crime in the series’ sophomore run, helping others, being brave, and asking big questions about the world around them.



Season two will be available for viewing on Friday.

Westside

Nine young L.A.-based musicians are the focus of the unscripted and deeply personal docuseries Westside, which will be available for streaming on Friday.



The series follows the young musicians as they chase after their dream of making it big, shedding light on their creative processes and personal struggles as they fight to succeed. The series, featuring cinema verité-style documentary footage, also showcases music videos featuring original songs.