Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (March 19)

After stocking plenty of titles throughout the week, Netflix is tapping the breaks this weekend. While most weekend's see the streaming giant unloading a good amount of new titles in the streaming library, the streamer is keeping things a bit more simple this weekend, adding just five new additions to the ever-expanding content catalogue. Although slim pickings in regards to fresh content, the new titles do cover a wide range of genres. This weekend, Netflix subscribers will be able to hit play on an action-packed series from the masterminds behind the streamer's hit series Money Heist, as well as a family friendly series that will re-introduce kids to a few alien reporters. Netflix is also pressing the gas pedal on a new season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

What's leaving this weekend? While only a single title will be leaving this weekend, with 2017's Conor McGregor: Notorious departing on Saturday, several other titles will be heading out before the end of the month. While you sit down for your weekend binge, you may want to consider fitting in a final watch of the below listed titles: Leaving 3/22/21:

Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)

I Don't Know How She Does It (2011) Leaving 3/24/21:

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016) Leaving 3/25/21:

Blood Father (2016)

