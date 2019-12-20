With Christmas just around the corner, Netflix is making some last-minute pre-holiday additions to its streaming library this weekend in preparation of winter break! Given that the month of December is winding down, so are the new additions, and this weekend will only see a total of three new titles headed to the streaming library two of which are new Netflix originals and the other a spinoff of a beloved medical drama.

Thankfully, Netflix isn’t putting anybody on the naughty list, and no titles will be leaving the service before the weekend is up!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month. Click here to see all of the holiday titles set to be added this month.

‘The Two Popes’

“One of the most dramatic transitions of power in the last 2,000 years” is being recounted in Netflix’s newest film. From Fernando Meirelles, the Meirelles’ Netflix original film The Two Popes debuts on the streamer on Friday, Dec. 20.

Starring Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins, the biographical drama takes viewers behind Vatican walls to a time when “a struggle commences between both tradition and progress, guilt and forgiveness” after Cardinal Bergoglio in 2012 requested permission from Pope Benedict to retire. Facing scandal and self-doubt, Pope Benedict summons the future Pope Francis, and the two must to find common ground and forge a future for a billion followers around the world.

‘The Witcher’

Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski fantasy series is coming to life with the Friday debut of the highly-anticipated new original series The Witcher.

Described as an “epic tale of fate and family,” the series follows solitary monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, who must learn to to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent alongside a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret.

Already renewed for a second season, The Witcher, which is being praised for its fight scenes, critics dubbing them even better than Game of Thrones‘, stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer.

‘Private Practice: Seasons 1 – 6’

Already binged all 15 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy? Come Sunday, Dec. 22, Netflix is giving Grey’s fans another dose of the drama in the form of all six seasons of spinoff series Private Practice.

Originally airing on ABC from 2007 until 2013, the series follows Kate Walsh’s neonatal surgeon Addison Montgomery as she escapes the halls of Seattle Grace Hospital for a fresh start in Los Angeles, where she joins a public clinic run by her friends, Sam and Naomi Bennett.

Along with Walsh, the series stars Paul Adelstein as Dr. Cooper Freedman, KaDee Strickland as Dr. Charlotte King, Taye Diggs as Dr. Sam Bennett, Amy Brenneman as Dr. Violet Turner, Tim Daly as Dr. Pete Wilder, Brian Benben as Dr. Sheldon Wallace, and Audra McDonald as Dr. Naomi Bennett.

What was added this week?

Although there aren’t many new additions being added this weekend, several others were added to the streaming library throughout the week!

Avail. 12/16/19:

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

Avail. 12/17/19:

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/18/19:

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Soundtrack – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/19/19:

After The Raid – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ultraviolet: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Twice Upon a Time – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Notable Upcoming Addition: ‘Lost In Space: Season 2’

Netflix is launching subscribers back into orbit on Dec. 24 with the second season premiere of Lost In Space.

Based on the 1965 series of the same name, the series follows the Robinson family, pioneering space colonists whose spaceship veers off-course. Stranded on a strange and foreign planet, the Robinson’s must attempt to survive and escape a planet all while fighting hidden dangers.

After ending Season 1 with the Robinson’s venturing into uncharted territory, Season 2 will see the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet, forcing the family to work together in an attempt to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists.

Notable Upcoming Addition: ‘You: Season 2’

Joe Goldberg is back, and this time he’s going by Will as he returns to Netflix in the streamer’s fan-favorite series You.

Debuting on Dec. 26, exactly one year to the day after it made the move from Lifetime to Netflix, Season 2 will follow Joe, going by the new alias of Will, to Los Angeles, where he sets his eyes on a new obsession – Love Quinn, an aspiring chef who conveniently isn’t into social media, unlike the former apple of Joe’s unsavory eye.

Along with Penn Badgely returning in the starring role, the sophomore run will also star The Haunting of Hill House‘s Victoria Pedretti, James Scully, Jenna Ortega, Adwin Brown, and Carmela Zumbado.

Notable Upcoming Addition: ‘Anne with an E: The Final Season’

Anne with an E is sadly coming to an end, with the 10-episode final season set to debut on Friday, Jan. 3.

Based on Lucy Maud Montgomery’s 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables, Anne With an E follows “plucky orphan” Anne, who finds an unlikely home on Prince Edward Island with a spinster and her soft-spoken bachelor brother.

Season 3, the final season, is set to see Anne celebrate a milestone birthday that will spark a search for her origin story and sets a course for her future.

The series initially premiered on the streamer in March of 2017, though Netflix announced in late November that it would not be renewing the fan-favorite series for a fourth season. The news was immediately met with backlash, with many fans encouraging the Netflix to reverse its decision and pick the series up for an additional season.