Every Movie Coming to Kanopy in June 2025 Revealed

Kanopy’s free library of streaming titles is about to get a little bigger.

Nearly two dozen new movies will be added to Kanopy’s streaming catalog in June 2025, and all you need to watch them is a library card!

Next month’s lineup is headlined by Sean Baker’s 2024 film Anora, which picked up five wins at the Oscars, including Best Picture. The film will stream alongside. The movie, starring Mikey Madison as Anora Mikheeva, a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, will be available to watch alongside fellow AcademyAward-winner Braveheart. Other exciting additions include Eddie Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop, the blockbuster disaster comedy Airplane!, and 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street.

Kanopy’s streaming catalog of more than 30,000 films and TV shows is available to stream for free using your local library card. Keep scrolling to see all of June’s upcoming arrivals.

Avail. 6/6/2025

Bottle Rocket (1996) Sony Pictures

Holy Cow (2024) Kino Lorber

My Name in Alfred Hitchcock (2022) Cohen Film Collection

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) Paramount Pictures

The Wolfpack (2015) Magnolia Pictures

Avail. 6/13/2025

This is Spinal Tap (1984) Sony Pictures

Requiem for a Dream (2000) Lionsgate

Shoplifters (2018) Magnolia Pictures

The Good Boss (2021) Cohen Film Collection

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) Paramount Pictures

Avail. 6/20/2025

Anora (2024) Neon

The Animal Kingdom (2023) Magnolia Pictures

Airplane! (1980) Paramount Pictures

Braveheart (1995) Paramount Pictures

Crocodile Dundee (1986) Paramount Pictures

The Cameraman (1928) Bayview Entertainment

Avail. 6/ 27/2025

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) Paramount Pictures

Trading Places (1983) Paramount Pictures

Chef (2014) Shout Studios

Triple 9 (2016) Shout Studios