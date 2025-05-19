Every Movie Coming to Kanopy in June 2025 Revealed

Kanopy’s free library of streaming titles is about to get a little bigger.
Nearly two dozen new movies will be added to Kanopy’s streaming catalog in June 2025, and all you need to watch them is a library card!
Next month’s lineup is headlined by Sean Baker’s 2024 film Anora, which picked up five wins at the Oscars, including Best Picture. The film will stream alongside. The movie, starring Mikey Madison as Anora Mikheeva, a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, will be available to watch alongside fellow AcademyAward-winner Braveheart. Other exciting additions include Eddie Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop, the blockbuster disaster comedy Airplane!, and 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street.
Kanopy’s streaming catalog of more than 30,000 films and TV shows is available to stream for free using your local library card. Keep scrolling to see all of June’s upcoming arrivals.
Avail. 6/6/2025
Bottle Rocket (1996) Sony Pictures
Holy Cow (2024) Kino Lorber
My Name in Alfred Hitchcock (2022) Cohen Film Collection
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) Paramount Pictures
The Wolfpack (2015) Magnolia Pictures
Avail. 6/13/2025
This is Spinal Tap (1984) Sony Pictures
Requiem for a Dream (2000) Lionsgate
Shoplifters (2018) Magnolia Pictures
The Good Boss (2021) Cohen Film Collection
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) Paramount Pictures
Avail. 6/20/2025
Anora (2024) Neon
The Animal Kingdom (2023) Magnolia Pictures
Airplane! (1980) Paramount Pictures
Braveheart (1995) Paramount Pictures
Crocodile Dundee (1986) Paramount Pictures
The Cameraman (1928) Bayview Entertainment
Avail. 6/ 27/2025
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) Paramount Pictures
Trading Places (1983) Paramount Pictures
Chef (2014) Shout Studios
Triple 9 (2016) Shout Studios