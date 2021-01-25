'Emily in Paris': Everything We Know About Season 2 of the Netflix Series

Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for a second season, and many fans can hardly wait. The Netflix original series premiered in October of 2020, and it struck a chord with many American viewers. It also left a nail-biting cliffhanger that fans are dying to see resolved. Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins as a plucky 20-something who finds herself moving to Paris, France for an unexpected work opportunity. The story is sweet and simple as Emily adapts to a new setting, though many critics accused the story of being cheesy, stereotypical, or oversimplified. The show clearly targeted an American audience, and those are the fan clamoring for new episodes. Sadly, the premiere date of Emily in Paris Season 2 is one of the details we do not have yet. What we do know about the upcoming installment comes from interviews, press releases and teasers. Fans are now combing through every available resources to keep track of the series' development. Here is a look at what we know so far about Emily in Paris Season 2.

Renewal (Photo: CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX) Emily in Paris premiered in October of 2020 and it was renewed quickly in November. This means that the show performed relatively well, though Netflix has not published any detailed ratings or metrics. Typically, the company decides on a show's renewal based on its performance in its first four weeks, so this quick pick-up for Emily is a good sign.

Teaser Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020 Netflix has released one teaser for Emily in Paris Season 2, apparently filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, as the entire cast seems to be in isolation. All of them excitedly promote the catchphrase "Deux is better than Un."

Cast Speaking of the cast, series creator Darren Star has confirmed that all of the actors in Season 1 will return in Season 2. During an interview with Oprah Magazine in November, he confirmed that Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat and Ashley Park will all be back, as will the Savoir employees Philippin Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold and Bruna Gouery.

Growth (Photo: CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX) Star also teased some major character development for Emily in Season 2. He said: "In season two, she's going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she's living in. She'll be more of a resident of the city. She'll have her feet on the ground a little more. She's making a life there." In another interview with E! News, Star said: "I think Emily has some surprising tough choices. The show's so much about the culture undermining her expectations of how things are and how things seem. And everything will not be as it seems. It's always about challenging her American worldview. We certainly have a lot of forks in the road and a lot of places to go."

Mindy Ashley Park gave an interview with Oprah Magazine as well, where she speculated about where her character Mindy is heading. She hinted that she would love to see Mindy find her own romance in Paris, but that she's game for whatever comes her way. "I know I'm in good hands. I trust what's planned. But a love interest would be fun," she said. "But the most important thing to me is the friendship with Emily." Collins, too said she wants to see Mindy mixing it up in Season 2. She said: "I'm excited for Mindy to move into the apartment building because I feel like that's going to cause some mayhem. I just think she's going to throw a wrench into the situation, and I'm imagining apartment game nights or something."

Love Triangle (Photo: CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX) Whatever is next, the whole cast is pretty sure that a love triangle between Emily, Gabriel and Camille will be a big part of it. Collins told the magazine that she has even considered the possibility of a romance between Camille and Emily, saying: "There are tons of little moments where you're like, '... Does Camille like Emily?' You can't really get a vibe, and I feel like that ambiguity is what keeps Emily intrigued." "I feel like the next season will only create more love triangle drama, although maybe Emily will have a little bit of a stronger handle on the situation," she went on. "Or maybe not."