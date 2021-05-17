Discovery+ Orders Docuseries on Ghislaine Maxwell From James Patterson

✖

Discovery+ has ordered a new docu-series about Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend and alleged accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new show Chasing Ghislaine will debut later this year. It is executive produced by authors James Patterson and Vicki Ward.

Discovery+ announced its new docu-series on Monday, as Maxwell remains in a New York prison with no bail. The series will reportedly include over 30 interviews conducted by Ward, which will also be released as an Audible Original podcast by the same name. It will also utilize archived audio recordings with Epstein and other subjects, which come from Ward's days of reporting on the case for Vanity Fair. Discovery+ said that the series will expose "the mystery behind Epstein's wealth and influence and how Maxwell's alleged role within this conspiracy threatens a shadowy cabal of international elite and world leaders who might do anything to keep their identities — and motives — hidden."

Maxwell will go on trial starting in November for charges including sex trafficking. She is accused of facilitating Epstein's alleged sex trafficking and pedophilia ring, which itself was never proven in court because Epstein took his own life while in prison awaiting trial. In general, accusers say that Maxwell lured underage girls into situations where she knew they would be sexually abused for years on end.

Ward reportedly took a personal interest in this case because she occasionally ran in the same social circles as Maxwell long before these allegations became common knowledge. Dicovery Inc. executive Lisa Holme explained why Ward and Patterson were the ideal team to tell this story.

"Ghislaine Maxwell's trial is expected to start in November, and we have the definitive look at the man and his alleged primary co-conspirator, who many believe holds the keys to the remaining mysteries of Epstein's operations, including the web of men whose money propped him up and allowed him to victimize young girls for nearly two decades," she said. "We're thrilled to be working with Vicky Ward, James Patterson Entertainment and Blackfin, to shed light on the case — and the suspected cover-up."

So far, no release dates have been set but both the Discovery+ docu-series and the Audible Original podcast Chasing Ghislaine are expected to premiere later this year.