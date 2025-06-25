Denzel Washington’s Big Action Movie Trilogy Is Now on Netflix — But One Film Is About to Leave

There’s just a couple days left to catch up with Robert McCall and crew.

All three movies from Denzel Washington’s megahit franchise The Equalizer are now on Netflix—but the third film is set to leave the streamer on Monday.

In the series, Washington plays retired Marine Robert McCall, who starts the series working at a home improvement store. He is called back to action to protect a young girl he’s become friends with after she is forced into human trafficking by the Russian mob.

The second film finds McCall retired once again and working as a Lyft driver while moonlighting as a vigilante hero. After one of his close friends and former partners is killed by a rival agent, he begins another quest for vengeance.

The third film dispenses with any notions of retirement entirely, as McCall duels the Quaranta brothers and their Italian mafia cohorts for the fate of a small town in Sicily.

The Equalizer is based on a 1985 TV show of the same name with a similar premise. In the CBS series, Robert McCall atones for his criminal CIA past by helping the less fortunate, usually by putting his phone number in classified ads and telling citizens to “call The Equalizer.”

The TV series was rebooted into another CBS crime drama in 2021 starring Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, which has a similar backstory to the original. This version of McCall is a former CIA operative, yes, but also a single mom. It ran for five seasons and was cancelled last month.

All three Equalizer movies are streaming on Netflix now.