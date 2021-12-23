‘Cobra Kai’ Star Vanessa Rubio Teases Carmen’s Future With Johnny in Season 4 (Exclusive)

One of the more interesting storylines of Cobra Kai Season 4 will be the relationship between Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) and Johnny (William Zabka). In Season 3 Carmen gets back together with Johnny after breaking up with him at the end of season 2. But is the couple still strong after Johnny spends time with Ali (Elisabeth Shue)? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Rubio who teased what will happen with Carmen and Johnny in the upcoming season.

“I think seasons 1, 2 and 3 really saw all of these characters evolve from where they started and then all the challenges that get thrown their way and how they evolve,” Rubio told PopCulture. “But season three, I think was probably the most harsh lessons for life lessons and journeys for Carmen in terms of her son and then also her feelings towards Johnny and what’s happening in the show. But season four, I think it’s kind of a jump-off point where we can see maybe these characters finding more happiness or making bigger decisions that lead to bigger consequences. So season four, we definitely see a will they or won’t they with Johnny and Carmen situation. And that remains to be seen.”

Fans are pulling for the Carmen and Johnny relationship as they want Johnny to find happiness after everything he has been through. And what makes Carmen like Johnny is him being there for Miguel as he helped him walk again in Season 3. But after what happened at the end of Season 2, is Carmen worried about Miguel’s safety in karate?

“I think she’s very astute emotionally and I think she knows how much it means to him,” Rubio said. “It’s kind of like a passion. It’s a passion now. So she can’t stand in a way of that. She would probably but it would have to hinge on his decision. She’s at the point now where she’s not making decisions for him, she just has to let him make his own decisions, which I think is really beautiful in a sense of storytelling about parenting?”

Rubio continued: “Vanessa Rubio: “I’m not a parent in real life, but I study a lot of parenting and how that must feel and empathize a lot. And I think that’s a big part of it is just like allowing your children to fly, even though you’re sitting on all this crazy amount of worry. What’s best for them really winds out at the end of the day.” Season 4 of Cobra Kai will begin streaming on Netflix on New Year’s Eve.