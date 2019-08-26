‘Breaking Bad’ Fans Were Thrilled to See One Departed Character Pop up in ‘El Camino’ Trailer

The reveal for the Breaking Bad film coming to Netflix in October excited a lot of fans of the modern classic TV show. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will follow the end of the series, focusing on Jesse Pinkman’s (Aaron Paul) run for freedom in the El Camino he busted through the gates in after being rescued by Walter White (Bryan Cranson).

The rumored Breaking Bad film was confirmed a few months back and rumored to be focused on Pinkman. But since that confirmation, not much had been shared about the project until Saturday’s leak and official release by Netflix.

This gave fans plenty of time to pore over the teaser trailer, applauding the return of Skinny Pete and trying to grab every Easter egg they could.

One prominent tidbit that really made fans happy was the inclusion of a pair of photos showing two long, deceased members of the show’s universe.

It’s only a split second but as the teaser trailer opens and the camera moves to the door to the interrogation, two framed pictures are hanging on the wall. The men in these photos are DEA agent Steven Gomez and partner, rock enthusiast, brewmaster and brother-in-law to Walter White, Hank Schrader.

The pair were shot down in the closing episodes of the final season, facing off against Uncle Jack and his Aryan Brotherhood gang after White calls them for backup before he walks into a meeting with the two agents and Pinkman. This showdown sets the events of the finale into place, with Pinkman becoming the captive of the Aryans, White going on the run, and Schrader landing in a hole in the desert with his partner.

While the characters are not returning from the grave, especially when they were given such iconic deaths, seeing their photos on the wall have fans plenty to be happy about.

“MY WISH. MY ONLY WISH. THEY DID IT. THEY HONORED Hank Schrader AND Steve Gomez!!!,” one excited fan wrote.

“Hank Schrader and Steve Gomez on the wall in the El Camino trailer. The wound is still fresh,” another more somber fan added on Twitter.

It’ll be interesting to see how their deaths are handled in the film when it premieres on Netflix on Oct. 11. While fans shouldn’t expect any explosive revelations, getting a sort of epilogue to the main series will be fun.