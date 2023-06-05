Bobby Bones' Show Pulled From Disney+

Bobby Bones fans will be sad to learn that his National Geographic show has been pulled from Disney+. Stream Clues revealed a list of shows that have been taken down from all the various streaming services, with Breaking Bobby Bones being among them. While the show is no longer available to stream for free, fans can still download the show at a cost, as it's available for $1.99 an episode at services such as Prime Video and Apple TV.

In Breaking Bobby Bones, the fan-favorite radio DJ — and former American Idol mentor — "travels to far-flung destinations across the country to find people with unique jobs, skills, hobbies and abilities to conquer (or at least attempt) the tricks of their trades while exploring the triumphs and tragedies that made these heroes who they are today." Season 1 of the show launched back in 2021, and features 16 half-hour episodes. At this time, NatGeo has not announced a new season, but there is no word that the show is canceled either.

In a previous conversation with TV Insider, Bones discussed the experience of filming Breaking Bobby Bones, and revealed one of the challenges that had the biggest impact on him. "I remember sitting on the edge of the Grand Canyon and there's a single rope that was going to take me out to the edge of the Skybridge. Physically I couldn't move my feet. I was trying, but I was so scared.

He continued, "I had a conversation internally and said, 'Hey, you're going to do this. You can play the game and be scared all you want, and you need to take some breaths, take a few minutes, but you're going to do this. So if you know you're going to do it, why don't you just go ahead and get it over with? Just go start right now.' I have that conversation with myself too when it's time to get on the treadmill. I hate exercising, but I know I'm going to do it. So I might as well do it and get it over with."

Bones went on to add, "I think on that scale where I was so scared, having that conversation and going, 'You're gonna do it. You're not gonna let yourself fail. So go and struggle and fight through it. And we'll see you on the other side,' that to me was valuable because I was able to will myself to something. It also shows me that I'm capable of anything – just like I think you are, just like I think anybody else is. I think we own our own capabilities and a lot of that is held back because we're scared to try something and to fail. I didn't want that happening right then. And I try not to let that happen in life."