Apple TV+ Reveals If Seth Rogen’s ‘The Studio’ Will Return for Season 2

Matt Remick will be looking for his next big picture soon.

The hit Apple TV+ comedy The Studio, which is created, written, produced, directed by, and starring Seth Rogen, has been a massive hit for Apple.

In the series, Rogen stars as Matt Remick, a film buff recently appointed to be the head of struggling movie company Continental Studios who often finds himself struggling to wrangle his former Hollywood heroes under control and keep corporate bigwigs at bay.

The series also sports an A-list cast with names like Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Bryan Cranston in starring roles, and features cameos every episode from legendary Hollywood figures like Martin Scorsese, Steve Buscemi, Ron Howard, Jean Smart, and more.

Yesterday, Apple renewed The Studio for a second season.

“We’re thrilled to be making a second season of ‘The Studio.’ We’re looking forward to taking the lived experience of making season one and immediately putting it into season two, then repeating that loop for ten more seasons,” said Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg in a statement. “And, we’re excited to keep all our industry friends and colleagues guessing as to when one of their personal stories will stream on Apple TV+.”

The Studio has aired seven of its ten episodes in season 1, with an eighth airing tonight on Apple TV+. In tonight’s episode, titled Golden Globes, Rogen’s character tries to manipulate Zöe Kravitz to thank him in her Golden Globes acceptance speech.