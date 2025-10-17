All 3 ‘WandaVision’ Spinoffs and Continuations and How to Watch Them

The “Vision Trilogy” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to a close very soon.

The trilogy of shows, which are also connected to one MCU movie, are all now on streaming or soon to be streaming.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Each one focuses on Wanda Maximoff a.k.a. Scarlet Witch and the aftermath of Avengers: Infinity War after her lover Vision died at the hands of the villain Thanos.

Vision was reanimated in the 2021 TV series WandaVision, and the narrative of that series was continued in 2024’s Agatha All Along. In between the two shows, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released in theaters in 2022, which saw the Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange go head to head. Soon, the trilogy (or is it a quadrilogy?) will end with VisionQuest next year.

Scroll down for official synopses and trailers for each one.

WandaVision

Play video

“Marvel Studios presents “WandaVision,” a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.” The series is streaming now on Disney+.

Agatha All Along

Play video

“The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…” The series is also streaming now on Disney+.

VisionQuest

While not much is known about VisionQuest yet and a trailer has not been released, footage shown at New York Comic Con seems to suggest that the evil White Vision will be grappling with the fallout of WandaVision, where his original body (Red Vision) died but he regained all of his memories.

Series star Paul Bettany discussed the series on stage at NYCC.

“What’s different about Vision right now is that Red Vision gave Vision all of his memories, including the memories from within the Hex. But White Vision is having real difficulty connecting to them,” he said. “So he has the memories, but he doesn’t have the emotions and the feelings, and I think that’s what the journey is. White Vision’s journey during the show is about his attempt to connect to those memories and who he was… but with lasers!”