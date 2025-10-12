9 Crime TV Shows Free to Watch on Tubi Right Now

More and more people are realizing how great the selection of titles on Tubi is, but it’s not just low-budget movies and forgotten classics. There are plenty of widely popular TV shows, especially when it comes to the crime genre.

Tubi’s Crime TV section is filled with mainstream detective shows and cop procedurals. We dove in and found big hits from U.S. broadcast channels, as well as a few iconic staples from across the pond. Continue on to learn about some of the crime shows currently streaming on Tubi.

1. Columbo

‘Columbo’ (Credit: Universal Television)

Official Synopsis: “This beloved series features the brilliant, relentless detective who, despite his easygoing demeanor, always manages to crack the case.”

2. How to Get Away With Murder

HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER – ABC’s “How To Get Away With Murder” stars Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Amirah Vann as Tegan Price, Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton. (Brian Bowen Smith via Getty Images)

Official Synopsis: “In this award-winning legal thriller, a quick-witted law professor and criminal defense attorney involves five of her students in a murder plot.”

3. Homicide: Life on the Street

HOMICIDE: LIFE ON THE STREET — “Hostage: Part 1” Episode 1 — Airdate 9/20/96 — Pictured: (l-r) Kyle Secor as Det. Tim Bayliss, Andre Braugher as Det. Frank Pembleton — Photo by: Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank

Official Synopsis: “Inspired by an acclaimed book, this gritty police drama portrays the brutal detective work of a fictionalized homicide department in Baltimore.”

4. Broadchurch

‘Broadchurch’ (Credit: ITV)

Official Synopsis: “Grief and suspicion envelop a Dorset, England community making national headlines in the wake of the grisly murder of an 11-year-old local boy.”

5. The Bridge

‘The Bridge’ (Credit: FX)

Official Synopsis: “Two detectives from the United States and Mexico work together to take down a serial killer operating on both sides of the Texas-Chihuahua border.

6. 21 Jump Street

1990: American FOX TV show 21 Jump Street cast: Holly Robinson, Peter DeLuise, Frederic Forrest, Richard Grieco (Photo by BSR Agency/Gentle Look via Getty Images)

Official Synopsis: “When crime escalates at an LA high school, the police force sends four young-looking officers back to the classroom to work undercover.

7. The Equalizer

Pictured: Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall. Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS

Official Synopsis: “Robyn McCall juggles being a single mom and a secret vigilante, using her CIA skills to support those in need while dodging a detective on her trail.”

8. Midsommer Murders

‘Midsomer Murders’ (Credit: ITV)

Official Synopsis: “A married veteran Detective Chief Inspector and his young sergeant investigate murders in the quaint, quirky villages of England’s Midsomer County.”

9. Murder, She Wrote

Promotional art for ‘Murder, She Wrote’ featuring Angela Lansbury (Credit: CBS)

Official Synopsis: “Jessica Fletcher, a professional writer and amateur sleuth, employs her intellect, charm, and persistence to solve every crime she encounters.”