3 Best Newly Added Kanopy Movies (May 2025)

Kanopy is a hidden gem of streamers, featuring a deep catalog of movies that rivals even the best streaming services out there – and it’s completely free with your public library card.

With new films arriving every month, deciding which ones to watch can be difficult. From a multi-Oscar-winning film that spins one of the most beloved love stories to an iconic film from the mid-2000s, these are the three best movies recently added to Kanopy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Titanic

More than 25 years have passed since James Cameron’s Titanic made its 1997 theatrical review, and now fans of the film can enjoy it at home at no cost.

Widely regarded as a cinematic masterpiece, Titanic was lauded for the outstanding performances of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, who portray star-crossed lovers Jack Dawson and Rose Dewitt Bukater aboard the Titanic’s ill-dated maiden voyage. Offering something for just about every viewer – from historic elements to a love story to what at the time were boundary-pushing special effects – Titanic remains one of the best films ever made, and has 11 Oscar wins to prove it.

Forrest Gump

Throughout his decades-long career, Tom Hanks has played a number of unforgettable characters, but perhaps none are as well-loved as Forrest Gump, the titular character in Robert Zemecki’s 1994 comedy-drama film.

The six-time Oscar winning film, adapted from the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom, takes viewers through America from the 1950s to the ’70s from the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75, who yearns to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart. The movie, which also stars Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, and Sally Field, earned nearly $700 million by the end of its theatrical run, and to this day remains a fan-favorite.

Mean Girls

Perhaps no movie was quite as influential to 2000s cinema as Mean Girls. Following on the heels of influential teen films from previous decades, including The Breakfast Club in the ‘80s and Clueless in the ‘90s, the film, from the comedic genius of Tina Fey, cemented itself as a pop culture mainstay.

Infinitely rewatchable, Mean Girls follows Lindsay Lohan’s Cady Heron as she transfers from Africa to a school in Illinois, where she finds herself falling into the popular crowd amid her initial attempt to take down the leader of the “Plastics,” Rachel McAdams’ Regina George. The movie also stars Amanda Seyfried and Lizzy Caplan.